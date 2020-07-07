The Accomack-Northampton Pregnancy Center will hold a radiothon on Saturday, July 11th on WESR 103.3 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. to help raise funds for this vital outreach on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Listeners are encouraged to listen in to learn more about the services offered by the pregnancy center and to call in to give financial support at 787-3200. The community is also invited to stop by the center, which is located across from Walmart in Onley, from 9:00 – 11:00 to see the facility as well as enjoy some refreshments and to sign up for door prizes. If you want more information, give Linda Baylis Spence a call at 757-787-1119 or visit womenspregnancysupport.org.

.