The Accomack-Northampton Pregnancy Center was recently awarded a grant in the amount of $15,000 from the Robert E. & Marie Orr Smith Foundation. The grant will fund current programs such as Project Safe Sleep and Positive Changes as well as their newest outreach, Man Up!, which is a fatherhood encounter group beginning in March.

The ANPC also received the 2023 Respect Life Grant in the amount of $7,500 from the Catholic Diocese in Richmond to fund their Great Expectations Pregnancy Classes and Next Steps Parenting Classes. These programs allow new and expectant parents to learn important parenting skills while earning baby items like cribs, strollers, diapers and much more.

All services at your pregnancy center are free and available to anyone in any kind of pregnancy situation, as well as parents with children 2 and under. For more information, call 757.787.1119 or visit helpwithpregnancy.org.

