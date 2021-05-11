The Accomack-Northampton Pregnancy Center is the recipient of a grant for $10,000 from the Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Foundation. The funding is for the ANPC’s new program called Project Safe Ride Home, which allows new and expectant parents to earn and receive a free infant car seat carrier. According to ANPC Executive Director, Linda Baylis Spence, there is a great need within the community for an organization to help provide infant car seats to ensure the safety of newborns after delivery. New parents are required to have an infant car seat in order to be discharged from the hospital after birth of their baby. Unfortunately, some new parents are not always prepared in this way. Project Safe Ride Home allows new and expectant parents to earn the infant carrier in a few hours by taking classes on car seat safety, first aid and other important child safety topics. To learn more about Project Safe Ride Home, call the pregnancy center at 757-787-1119.

.