Another year to serve for sex offender

By Linda Cicoira

A 23-year-old Bloxom man was sentenced Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to six years in prison for three sex offenses.

Warren Scott Johnson, of Winterville Road, was sentenced to six months of active time each for two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery. He got another five years for felony sexual battery with all but a year suspended. Johnson already served about a year, so he has another to go.

Johnson was initially indicted on counts of rape, object sexual penetration, and attempted rape. In a plea bargain, he admitted to the lesser offenses. The name of the victim will not be disclosed due to the nature of the offenses.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said the forensic evidence was strong and that Johnson has shown no remorse.

“In jail, he overdosed on fentanyl that he got from another inmate,” the prosecutor said. “He doesn’t seem to have gotten the message yet.”

Defense lawyer Kelly DiCorrado talked in depth about the defendant’s difficult home life and his early use of drugs. She said five of his peers agreed the defendant “has a problem with drugs but he is a good person and would never hurt a female but would go to her aid.”

DiCorrado said her client and the victim had a relationship. “There are two true perceptions of what happened that night … As you can see in the reports, he was 20 when this occurred … perhaps not loving her as she loved him.”