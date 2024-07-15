Another Heat Advisory for Accomack & Northampton Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued another Heat Advisory for Accomack and Northampton County Tuesday.

Forecast to be the hottest day of the week, high temperatures Tuesday are predicted to be around 96, with heat index values around 107. The Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Tuesday.

Authorities with the National Weather Service are encouraging residents working outdoors to take frequent breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas and drink plenty of water. Check up on neighbors, particularly the elderly who live alone and be mindful of pets.

Forecasters are predicting one more hot day Wednesday, before a cold front brings temperatures back down into the 80s Thursday through the weekend.