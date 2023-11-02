Another Freeze Warning issued by NWS

The National Weather Service has issued another Freeze Warning in effect for Accomack County overnight and a Frost Advisory is in effect for Northampton County.

Temperatures as low as the lower 30s are from Nassawadox north to Salisbury are expected from midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Friday. Temperatures overnight in Northampton County are expected to somewhere between 33 to 36 degrees.

Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Residents are urged to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.