The 41st Annual Easter Decoy & Art Festival will be held April 15th & 16th at Chincoteague Combined School located at 4586 Main Street Chincoteague. Show hours are Friday, April 15: noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 16: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per day ages 12 and over. Food service will be provided by Capt. E’s Hurricane Bar & Grill. Enjoy live music in the main exhibit hall on Friday performed by Emily Guemple and Saturday by Greg Shupe. Celebrate the traditional Chincoteague welcome to spring at the 41st Annual Easter Decoy & Art Festival.

Decoy carvers and artisans from Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Delaware, New Jersey, Arizona, Maryland, Florida, and Virginia exhibit their work from rustic working decoys to finely detailed workmanship each year at the Easter Decoy & Art Festival. This two-day event is a unique and memorable opportunity to meet the exhibitors and watch them create their work. Many artisans have been a part of the show for decades with a handful participating over 40 years.

Show exhibitors include carvers Vic & Ellen Berg; Roy Bohn; Jimmy Bowden; Jay Bundick; Shannon Dimmig; Russell Fish; John Harlow III; Bill Hickson; James Johnson; David Justice; Ed Kuhn; Larry Linton; Ned Mayne; Cork McGee; Logan, Lincoln & Doug Parker; Ron Rosciszewski; James Sharpley; Ron Stevens; Tricia Veasey; and Bill Veasey.

Participating artists are Stu Beitler; Raymond Bell; Grover Cantwell, Jr.; David Hughes; Frederick Johnson; Paul Makuchal; Kevin McBride; Beth Mills; Nancy Mitchell; Donnie Thornton; Yvonne Torelli; Mary Lou Troutman and Nancy Richards West.

Photographers, jewelers, potters and other artisans include Mohammed Attiah; Richard Coolidge; Sondra Daisey & Pat Mulligan; Joan Devaney; Don & Donna Drew; Jim Earley; Kanda Harp & Dave Feinstein; Billie Ann Horner; John Into & Nancy Price; Bob & Mary McIntire; Stephen Moore; Western Mwamlima; Glen Phillips; Barbara Ritter; Debbie Ritter; Bob Schamerhorn; Guy Shover; Joann Stratakos; Cheryl Taylor; John Urlock; Marianne Vance; John & Cinda Walls and Susan Wolf. Long-time friends and many new faces will exhibit amazing hand-crafted works.

A show favorite are the beautifully decorated wooden eggs that will be offered in silent auction beginning at noon Friday, April 15th and end at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 16th. Ribbons will be awarded for Best Artist, Best Carver, Best Photograph of Chincoteague or Assateague, and the Curtis Merritt Award of Excellence at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 16th. Children under 12 can vote for their favorite exhibitor with a Children’s Choice Ribbon.