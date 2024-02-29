ANEC’s Lighting the Way establishes new trade school scholarship

February 29, 2024
 |
Lighting the Way has established a new scholarship opportunity for local students who are or would like to pursue a higher trade school education. The cooperative’s employee non-profit is promoting a single $1,000 scholarship for an Accomack or Northampton County student. 

Eligibility Requirements: Applicants must be a future or current student enrolled in a Trade School and have resided in either Accomack or Northampton County for at least one year. 

Examples of trades include, but are not limited to lineworker, information technology, cyber security, construction, electrician, carpenter, plumber, mechanic.

The application deadline for the 2024-2025 Trade Scholarship is May 3, 2024.

The application form can be found online here.

“Lighting the Way is an A&N Electric Cooperative employee non-profit and is a separate 501-c-3 organization. Our mission is to support and enrich local causes through monetary donations and volunteer efforts,” said Lighting the Way President Robie Marsh. “In 2023, we volunteered over 200 volunteer hours, cleaned 4.6 miles of roadway, hosted 2 blood drives donating 20 units of blood, and gave back over $8,200 to local ESVA causes.”

