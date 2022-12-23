ANEC is diligently working to restore power outages resulting from the powerful winter blast the Eastern Shore is currently experiencing.

“We’ve got crews out working on the outages since they started. We’ve made some good progress but with the nature of the storm we’ve been getting some new outages as soon as we clear others up,” says Jay Diem with ANEC. “We’ll continue to respond as quickly and safely as we can to each outage. We expect the number of outages to continue to rise until wind gusts subside.”

At 1:40 there were almost 1,100 without power on the Eastern Shore.

Diem said fallen limbs and trees are the main causes of outages.

“Please stay away from downed wires and report them to ANEC by calling 757-787-1311 or call 911 immediately,” he said. “If lines are downed across roadways, do not drive over them. Please wait until they are cleared by VDOT personnel.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel was also closed shortly after 1:00 PM due to the high winds from the storm, which has also caused coastal flooding in low lying areas of the Eastern Shore.

.