ANEC Update on Power Outages

As of 2 pm cooperative personnel are working to restore power to the remaining 6,300 co-op members still experiencing a power outage from Winter Storm Hernando. We’ve seen some fluctuation in our outage numbers as they’ve risen and fallen throughout the morning. We continue to fight strong winds and heavy snow on trees and electrical equipment. We will continue to work around the clock until all power has been restored.

REPORTING OUTAGES Co-op members should report an outage through one of the following methods: – Through the cooperative’s SmartHub app – Text OUT to (855) 940-4016 – Call (757) 787-9750 Please do not report power outages or hazardous situations through social media. Please use one of the three options above, which are connected to our outage management system. If you continue to experience a power outage please report it again.

DOWNED POWER LINES The cooperative anticipates the possibility of some downed power lines due to the nature of this storm. Co-op members are urged to maintain a safe distance from any downed lines and to report the issue to the cooperative or 911 immediately. For safety, treat any downed line as if it was an energized power line. Vehicles should not attempt to drive over fallen power lines across roadways. Instead, maintain a safe distance, report the issue and wait for a qualified electric line crew to remove the hazard.

CHECK YOUR BREAKER In the event you lose power, please check your main outside breaker (if applicable) to ensure an overloaded circuit didn’t trip, resulting in power loss to only your home. Reset any tripped breakers as necessary. If you remain without power, please report it. Checking your breakers prior to reporting an outage can cut down on unnecessary service calls during larger-scale outages.