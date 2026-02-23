ANEC Update on Power Outages

February 23, 2026
|
As of 2 pm cooperative personnel are working to restore power to the remaining 6,300 co-op members still experiencing a power outage from Winter Storm Hernando.
We’ve seen some fluctuation in our outage numbers as they’ve risen and fallen throughout the morning. We continue to fight strong winds and heavy snow on trees and electrical equipment.
We will continue to work around the clock until all power has been restored.
REPORTING OUTAGES
Co-op members should report an outage through one of the following methods:
– Through the cooperative’s SmartHub app
– Text OUT to (855) 940-4016
– Call (757) 787-9750
Please do not report power outages or hazardous situations through social media. Please use one of the three options above, which are connected to our outage management system. If you continue to experience a power outage please report it again.
DOWNED POWER LINES
The cooperative anticipates the possibility of some downed power lines due to the nature of this storm. Co-op members are urged to maintain a safe distance from any downed lines and to report the issue to the cooperative or 911 immediately. For safety, treat any downed line as if it was an energized power line.
Vehicles should not attempt to drive over fallen power lines across roadways. Instead, maintain a safe distance, report the issue and wait for a qualified electric line crew to remove the hazard.
CHECK YOUR BREAKER
In the event you lose power, please check your main outside breaker (if applicable) to ensure an overloaded circuit didn’t trip, resulting in power loss to only your home. Reset any tripped breakers as necessary. If you remain without power, please report it. Checking your breakers prior to reporting an outage can cut down on unnecessary service calls during larger-scale outages.
PORTABLE GENERATORS
A portable generator may be very beneficial during an extended outage. Generators can also pose serious safety hazards to you and to others. Be sure to follow all safety instructions provided by the manufacturer. Generators produce carbon monoxide, please follow these safety instructions:
– Keep generators at least 20 feet away from your home
– Position generators so exhaust is directed away from windows and doors
– Don’t use generators in enclosed spaces like garages or basements
– Ensure generators have enough space for ventilation