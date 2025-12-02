ANEC to introduce Two Factor Authentication on Smart Hub App

A&N Electric Cooperative announced that it will introduce an additional security measure for all SmartHub users beginning Monday, December 15. The cooperative will implement Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), a system designed to better protect members’ online accounts and personal information.

Under the new system, members will be required to enter a unique verification code—sent by text message or email—each time they log into their SmartHub account. This code will be used in addition to a member’s standard username and password, creating an added layer of protection against unauthorized access.

Co-op officials said members do not need to wait until the deadline to activate the feature. Two-Factor Authentication can be enabled now within the SmartHub app by navigating to Settings, selecting Security, and turning on the 2FA option.

Members with questions can text or call (757) 787-9750 or submit a Contact Us form online to reach a customer service representative.