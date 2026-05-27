ANEC taps Moss as next President and CEO

A&N Electric Cooperative has announced the selection of Tobias “Toby” Moss as its next President and Chief Executive Officer following a nationwide search conducted by the cooperative’s Board of Directors.

Moss is expected to join the cooperative in late July and brings more than 30 years of experience in telecommunications, data networking, and electric utility operations.

According to the cooperative, Moss spent more than 14 years in the telecommunications and data networking industry, serving in key roles with companies including MCI, AT&T, and Deltacom. His work in that field focused on network infrastructure and communications technology.

He later transitioned into utility and grid management, spending more than two decades working with organizations such as Landis+Gyr, ABB, and Cyient. In those roles, Moss worked on projects involving electric grid reliability, infrastructure modernization, and operational efficiency.

From 2016 through 2023, Moss served as Chief Information Officer for Clay Electric Cooperative, overseeing technology initiatives supporting the cooperative’s operations. He currently serves as CEO of Farmers RECC, a position he assumed in January 2023.

Moss earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Oglethorpe University and an MBA from Jacksonville University. He is also a Licensed Project Management Professional and a Certified Six Sigma Green Belt.

Before entering the private sector, Moss served seven years in the United States Marine Corps, an experience the cooperative said helped shape his leadership and strategic approach.

Outside of work, Moss and his wife Jennifer enjoy outdoor activities, boating, thrift shopping, and visiting historic sites. The couple has five adult children.

A&N Electric officials said they believe Moss’s combination of technical expertise, utility leadership, and cooperative experience will help guide the organization into its next chapter.