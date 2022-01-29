6:30 update – At this time about 450 members are still experiencing a power outage due to the winter storm.

The majority of the Horntown area outage and the lower Northampton County area outage should be restored. Please report your outage if you continue to experience a power outage. 757-787-9750.

“We continue to work on the Craddockville area outage,” said ANEC spokesman Jay Diem. “It’s important to keep in mind that due to the nature of the storm and until it stops snowing, co-op members may experience multiple outages. We know this can be frustrating but please continue to be patient. Our crews will continue to work until all outages have been restored.”

