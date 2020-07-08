Due to hotter temperatures and higher energy use projected in the region, A&N Electric Cooperative has issued a Beat the Peak Alert from 2-5 p.m. today (July 7). Please remember this is a voluntary program. When members conserve during times of peak energy use, the co-op’s cost for power drops.

To conserve, raise your thermostat a few degrees, turn off any unnecessary lights, delay the use of major appliances like dishwashers and dryers until after the alert time has passed and delay the use of hot water.

By lowering the amount of power being consumed across the system when energy prices are high, you are helping to lower the co-op’s cost for power. Because A&N Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit utility, those savings are passed on to you in the form of affordable rates. Please note: You will not see a credit on your bill for conserving energy nor will you be charged more for power if you do not conserve. This is a voluntary program, which benefits all co-op members.

.