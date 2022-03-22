A&N Electric Cooperative held a member engagement event at its Tasley headquarters recently.

The event was an opportunity for co-op members to learn about programs and service offered by the cooperative and services available through local businesses and non-profits. The open forum also allowed cooperative members to engage with their board representatives and discuss issues with staff.

Representatives from local high-speed internet providers were on hand to answer questions, while cooperative personnel addressed topics such as renewable energy options, energy efficiency and management, electric vehicles, and the cooperative’s recent TreeLine USA re-certification. In addition, USDA and project:Homes were available to discuss their local partnership which is assisting with home and energy efficiency improvements for low-income cooperative members.

Co-op members interested in stand-by generators and other forms of backup power were able to discuss options with Recore and the cooperative’s GenerLink program.

A&N Electric Cooperative will host a Member Appreciation Event in conjunction with its annual Arbor Day Seedling Giveaway on Saturday, April 30 at the cooperative’s Tasley headquarters. The event will feature some demonstrations, and hands on activities. Seedlings and shrubs will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.

See anec.com for more information about the upcoming Member Appreciation/Arbor Day event and for news about your cooperative.

