A&N Electric Cooperative is warning members power outages are likely continue to occur as long as winds persist. More than 2.5 inches of rain has fallen on the Shore Tuesday and Wednesday. Combined with high winds, this has caused many downed limbs and fallen trees.

A & N Electric Cooperative expects to work through the evening until all outages are restored. Currently, as of 4:59pm, 6/21, A & N Electric Cooperative has 199 accounts without power. As the high winds continue over the next 6 – 12 hours, we expect to have sporadic outages throughout the Eastern Shore.

If you do experience an outage, you can report it by either calling 757.787.9750 or by using our app SmartHub.

As always, if you see a downed power line, keep a safe distance and report it as soon as you can by calling 757-787-9750.