A&N Electric Cooperative’s annual essay contests to determine its local representatives for two upcoming youth programs will end next month.

The Youth Tour essay contest is open to all high school and home-schooled juniors living in the cooperative’s service area.

Each area high school is eligible to send a student on this year’s Youth Tour. The Youth Tour is a week-long trip to Washington D.C. where students learn about government and the history of electric cooperatives.

For Youth Tour, students can select one of two essay topics: “Electricity’s Importance to the Eastern Shore” or “What Would Life Be Like Without Access to Electricity?”

The VICE Conference’s main focus is teaching students about the cooperative model of business. Students will run simulated business during this weekend trip in the spring. Scholarships are available for students who perform well during the conference.

For VICE Conference, students should write an essay based on: “What are the Benefits of the Cooperative Model of Business to the Eastern Shore?”

VICE Conference attendees must be 16-19 years old as of July 1, 2023. The cooperative has up to four spaces available for this youth program.

Essays can be submitted directly to the cooperative by logging onto anec.com and selecting “Youth Tour” or “VICE Conference” under the “Community” tab.

The deadline for essay entrants is Dec. 3, 2022. Both conferences at no cost to students who are selected through the essay contests. Travel to both conferences is also provided by the cooperative. Qualifying students can submit essays to both the Youth Tour and the VICE Conference contests but will only be selected for one trip.

To learn more about these programs log on to anec.com or listen to the Shore Talk with ANEC’s Jay Diem below.