A&N Electric Cooperative is continuing to work on restoring power to the Eastern Shore.

“We’ve made some good restoration progress since the last update,” said Jay Diem with ANEC. “At this time we have less than 80 members who are currently experiencing a power outage.”

The remaining outages are scattered around the service territory with several in the Capeville, Cheriton, Nassawadox, and Parksley areas. If you continue to experience an outage and are not listed, please report your outage again by using SmartHub or by calling 757-787-9750.

There is still the potential for power outages for the next several hours while the wind is still in the area.

“We’re urging members to please report any hazardous conditions, lines down or hanging low that did not create an outage due to a leaning tree or other issue,” Diem added. “We’ll continue to work on the remaining outages until everyone is restored. We’ll also continue to monitor anything new until the storm passes through completely.”

