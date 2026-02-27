ANEC asks members to report hazardous electrical situations

Members of A&N Electric Cooperative are being urged to report hazardous electrical situations, even if no outage has occurred, to help prevent potential safety risks across the Eastern Shore.

The cooperative is asking residents to notify them about issues such as low-hanging wires, damaged utility poles, broken or hanging tree branches over power lines, and other infrastructure concerns that could pose a danger to the public.

Jay Diem, Communications and Public Relations Supervisor, says early reporting allows crews to assess and address problems before they result in service interruptions or injuries.

Members can report concerns through several options, including the SmartHub online platform, by calling 757-787-9750, or by using the “Contact Us” form or webchat feature on anec.com.

The cooperative emphasized that community awareness and timely reporting play a key role in maintaining reliability and safety throughout its service territory.