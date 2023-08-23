ANEC Annual Meeting scheduled for tomorrow

A&N Electric Cooperative will hold its Annual Meeting of the Membership on Thursday, Aug. 24. The meeting will be held at the cooperative’s Tasley headquarters beginning at 6:30 p.m.

There will be no registration gifts or door prize drawings at the meeting. All members who return a valid signed, designated proxy by Aug. 21, 2023, for this year’s director election will be eligible to win one of several bill credits ranging from $50 to $250. Return the completed proxy, which will accompany your July billing statement (members who use paperless billing will be mailed a proxy form), to A&N Electric Cooperative either by mailing it back to the cooperative or by returning it in person to the cooperative’s office in Tasley.

If you would like to attend, please contact the cooperative at 757-787-9750 and select option 3, or fill out the Annual Meeting Pre-Registration Form to register your attendance and to receive information concerning meeting requirements and updated information.

The meeting will be broadcasted live on 103.3 FM WESR.