ANEC announces tree trimming operations beginning this week for transmission lines

Eastern Shore residents may see a helicopter flying around the Shore this week with large blades hanging from it. A&N Electric Cooperative has announced a helicopter tree-trimming service began Monday.

The company is contracted to trim along transmission lines in the A&N Electric Cooperative Service territory. Rotor Blade LLC uses a helicopter and a large 10-blade saw to cut limbs encroaching on the transmission right of way.

The tree trimming project will begin in the north, in the Oak Hall area, and work its way south over the next three weeks. The trimming will complete a typical five-year cycle in about three weeks at a fraction of the cost for conventional trimming.

The trimming schedule will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The service uses spotters on the ground that will stop traffic at intersections while the helicopter trims in the area. Traffic stops during this time are typically brief.