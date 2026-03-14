ANEC announces Arbor Day and Member Appreciation Event

March 14, 2026
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A&N Electric Cooperative will celebrate Arbor Day and show appreciation to its members with a community event on Saturday, April 25, at its headquarters in Tasley.

The cooperative will give away free tree seedlings and a variety of shrubs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last. The event will also feature demonstrations and activities for attendees.

The annual giveaway is part of A&N Electric’s right-of-way vegetation management program, which has earned the cooperative the Tree Line USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation for several consecutive years. Tree Line USA is a national partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters that recognizes utilities for responsible tree care practices that both protect power lines and promote healthy community forests.

According to the cooperative, the program supports the dual goals of delivering safe, reliable electricity while helping maintain healthy trees in the communities it serves.

The event is open to cooperative members and the public.

More information is available at anec.com or on A&N Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page.

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