Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ProQuest is offering home access to Ancestry Library Edition to all Eastern Shore Public Library patrons until April 30.

Simply go to this page on our website: https://espl.org/ancestrylibrary/

The password is the first 5 digits of your library card number. If you have any trouble with access, call us at 757-787-3400, or email espl@espl.org.

Besides some limitation of records, one of the main differences between Ancestry and Ancestry Library Edition is that with Library you cannot create a tree. It functions strictly as a record database. But there are billions of records to search! Family history is a great way to teach history to kids as you research what life may have been like for your ancestors. It’s personalized history

Some hints for basic searches on Ancestry can be found here: https://support.ancestry.com/s/artic…/How-to-Search-Ancestry

Just getting started with genealogy? Great tips can be found here: https://www.americanancestors.org/…/le…/read/getting-started

