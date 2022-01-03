A&N Electric Cooperative is prepared for severe weather associated with the oncoming winter storm.

The area is already experiencing strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and some coastal flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm advisory for Accomack County and a wind advisory for Northampton County.

A&N Electric Cooperative crews are prepared to respond to outages associated with the storm. The cooperative expects some scattered outages throughout the service area during the day with the potential for increased outages as the temperature drops and the rain turns over to snow. The change to a more wintery mix is expected Monday afternoon.

At this time, local storm-related outages are minimal.

If you experience a power outage, please report it by using the cooperative’s SmartHub app or by calling 757-787-9750. If you have not done so already, it is an opportune time to download and sign up for the free app. Members can report their outage via the app to help relieve the cooperative’s phone system, which can get overloaded during major storms.

For more information on storms and severe weather, log onto anec.com.

Please remember:

Stay away from downed wires or damaged electric equipment. Touching energized wires can lead to injuries and death. If you see downed wires, call 911 or the cooperative immediately.

If you use a generator, never run it inside your home or garage. Some generators produce carbon monoxide fumes, which can be deadly.

Live outage information can be found on our website www.anec.com. Our outage map is also available on mobile devices.

Outage information is also available through local radio stations.

Outage updates will be posted on the cooperative’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

