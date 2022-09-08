Shawn Hildebrand of ANEC, left, vice president of corporate services, spoke to the Eastern Shore Businessmen’s Association recently about factors affecting increased energy rates, including the war in Ukraine and the doubling of natural gas prices. Hildebrand said A&N works to keep prices stable through capital investments, market hedging, long-term power purchases and a diversified energy mix. He added A&N works with members through a number of existing payment options and programs. At right is John Fiege, president of the ESCBA, a group that meets monthly to promote ethical decisions and Christian principles in all business dealings.