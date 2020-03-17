TASLEY, Va. – The coronavirus (COVID-19) presents unprecedented challenges for each of us. A&N Electric Cooperative, (ANEC) wants to keep you informed of the efforts your electric cooperative is taking during the next several weeks as needed.

The health and safety of our members, our communities, and our employees is always ANEC’s highest priority. During this challenging time, the cooperative will be doing its part to limit the spread of the virus while providing the electric service necessary to keep our members comfortable as they adjust to changes in their daily routines and procedures.

First, ANEC is following the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our local health officials regarding how to protect our workforce so that we will be able to respond efficiently in case of a power outage. Our response and dispatch center remains open 24-7 for outage reporting, and crews are on standby, ready to respond if or when an outage occurs. We strongly encourage members to use remote payment options that will minimize contact such as online payments, U.S. Postal mail and credit card and check payments by phone. If you are unable to utilize these payment options, the drive-thru and night depository will remain open at our main office located in Tasley, VA.

We have also eliminated employee travel to meetings and are limiting vendor visits into our offices. Unfortunately, this means our employees will not be participating in community events, we will miss meeting and engaging with our members. For the weeks ahead, it is more important to practice “social distancing.” We look forward to resuming our community involvement when the threat has passed.

We are closely monitoring this quickly evolving situation. The cooperative will take prudent actions as may be necessary to protect and continue serving our communities. This includes limiting the exposure of our employees and their families. We will consult and coordinate with state and local officials, our business partners, and other utilities to continue serving you to the best of our abilities.

All of us at ANEC know that this issue is a cause for concern. Please be assured that as circumstances continue to develop, we will make decisions with the highest regard for the health and well-being of our members and employees.

