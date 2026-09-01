A&N Electric issues Beat the Peak alert for Tuesday afternoon

A&N Electric Cooperative is asking members to voluntarily reduce their electricity use from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, because of extremely hot weather and higher projected energy demand across the region.

During the three-hour alert, members are encouraged to raise their thermostats a few degrees, turn off unnecessary lights and delay using major appliances such as dishwashers and dryers. The cooperative also recommends postponing hot-water use and electric-vehicle charging until after 6 p.m.

Beat the Peak is a voluntary program intended to reduce demand when energy prices are high. Lowering systemwide consumption during peak periods helps reduce the cooperative’s power costs. Because A&N Electric is a not-for-profit utility, those savings help support affordable rates for all members.

Members will not receive an individual bill credit for participating and will not be charged more if they choose not to conserve.

A&N Electric serves more than 35,000 homes, farms and businesses in Accomack and Northampton counties and on Smith Island in Somerset County, Maryland. For more information, call 757-787-9750 or contact the cooperative online.