A&N Electric Cooperative Youth Tour Contest open through Oct. 16

A&N Electric Cooperative is still accepting applications for its 2027 Electric Cooperative Youth Tour, offering local high school students a chance to travel to Washington, D.C., learn about government and history, and meet students from electric cooperatives across the country.

New this year, the contest is open to both high school juniors and seniors, including homeschool students. Applicants may also choose to submit a video essay instead of a traditional written essay.

The contest is open to qualified students who live full-time within A&N Electric Cooperative’s service territory. Each local high school is eligible for one Youth Tour spot, with selected students scheduled to attend the 2027 trip from June 17 through June 23.

This year’s contest topic is, “How electric cooperatives strengthen communities.”

Students may respond with a written essay of at least 150 words or submit a video addressing the topic. Organizers are encouraging applicants to be creative in explaining the role electric cooperatives play in the communities they serve.

Applications are due Friday, Oct. 16, 2026.

More than 2,000 students from across the country participate in Youth Tour each year. The program typically includes visits to Capitol Hill, national monuments, museums and other historic and cultural sites in the Washington area.

Recent Youth Tour activities have included Arlington National Cemetery, Mount Vernon, the Pentagon, an evening cruise on the Potomac River, a performance at the Kennedy Center and a visit to a local electric cooperative. The schedule varies from year to year based on availability.

Arcadia’s Jacob Simpson, Chincoteague’s Jakai Simon, Nandua’s Jerimiah Wharton and Northampton’s Eli Philpot represented A&N Electric Cooperative during the 2026 Youth Tour.

Students interested in applying can visit anec.com and search “Youth Tour” for the application and contest materials.