A&N Electric Cooperative: Full Power Restoration Expected to Take Multiple Days

A&N Electric Cooperative crews and contractors have worked continuously for more than 12 hours to restore electric service following a powerful winter storm that swept through the Mid-Atlantic region. As of Monday morning, outages have been reduced to just over 8,000 members, down from a peak of more than 19,000 at the height of the storm Sunday night.

The system-wide impact reflects the severity of the storm across the region. According to poweroutage.com, approximately 40,000 customers in Maryland, 71,000 in Delaware and 128,000 in New Jersey remained without power as of Monday morning.

The combination of strong winds and heavy, wet snow caused significant tree damage throughout the cooperative’s service territory. Fallen trees and large limbs brought down power lines and damaged infrastructure, resulting in widespread outages.

“Our crews responded immediately and have worked through the night under very challenging conditions,” said Joe Cataldo, A&N’s Senior Vice President of Operations and Construction. “While we’ve made steady progress, this is a widespread event, and complete restoration will take multiple days.”

Hazardous travel conditions, including snow- and ice-covered roads and stranded vehicles, continue to slow restoration efforts. Crews are proceeding cautiously to ensure safe access to damaged areas while prioritizing the safety of employees and members.

To support the ongoing restoration effort, A&N is coordinating with neighboring electric cooperatives to secure additional line crews through mutual aid agreements. These crews will assist in accelerating repairs and reducing outage times where possible.

The cooperative continues to receive reports of downed or low-hanging power lines. Members are urged to stay clear of any downed lines and report them immediately to A&N Electric Cooperative or call 911. All downed lines should be treated as energized and dangerous.

Motorists should never attempt to drive over fallen power lines. Instead, maintain a safe distance, report the hazard and allow trained line personnel to safely clear the obstruction.

A&N Electric Cooperative will provide additional updates as restoration work continues.