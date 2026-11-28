A&N Electric Cooperative crews and assisting personnel continue working around the clock to restore electric service following the Thanksgiving Nor’easter. As of 1 p.m. Friday, approximately 300 members remain without power. Crews have restored service to more than 15,000 members since the storm began, and the cooperative expects to complete restoration of all storm-related outages by early Saturday afternoon, Nov. 28.

The storm caused widespread damage throughout A&N’s service territory, with strong winds and heavy rainfall bringing down trees and large limbs onto power lines and damaging electrical infrastructure.

Restoration efforts began Thursday and have continued around the clock, with crews working to assess damage, clear hazards, repair equipment and restore power as safely and efficiently as possible.

“While damage is still being assessed, I have no doubt that the Thanksgiving Nor’easter of 2026 will go down as a historical event,” said Toby Moss, CEO of A&N Electric Cooperative. “Our workforce is completely dedicated. They have been on site around the clock, and they will continue to do so until we have all our members completely restored.”

Restoration efforts are being supported by crews from A&N Electric Cooperative, Aiken Electric Cooperative, Berkeley Electric Cooperative, Rock Creek Line Construction and Xylem Tree Experts. These additional crews are helping address storm damage and restore service to affected members.

As crews continue their work, members are reminded to stay away from downed or low-hanging power lines and report them immediately to A&N Electric Cooperative or 911. All downed lines should be considered energized and extremely dangerous.

Motorists should never drive over a fallen power line. If a line is blocking a roadway, keep your distance, report the hazard and allow trained crews to safely address the situation.