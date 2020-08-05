A&N Electric Cooperative continues to chip away at the outages facing co-op members in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias. Crews began work immediately as tropical storm effects entered the area early Tuesday morning and continued to work through the night to restore power.

At this time there are about 1,000 co-op members without power, with the majority in Northampton County.

The region still has over 60,000 outages reported in the Hampton Roads area and over 20,000 total reported throughout the Delmarva peninsula.

Strong wind gusts produced a great deal of tree damage throughout the cooperative service area. Cooperative crews along with our construction and tree trimming contractors continue to respond to scattered outages caused by the damage. Mutual assistance crews from our sister co-op Rappahannock Electric Cooperative are scheduled to help with restoration efforts in southern Northampton County today.

“We appreciate our members’ patience while we continue to work through the damage caused by Isaias,” said Brian Charnock, Director of Operations and Construction Services for the cooperative. “We understand being without power can be a major inconvenience. We’re working as quickly and safely as we possibly can.”

The cooperative expects to complete restorations by the end of the day.

Co-op members are urged to report their damaged or fallen service wires. Members should continue to stay away from any downed power line and report it to the cooperative by calling 757-787-9750 or 911 immediately.

Those using a portable generator should follow the manufacturers guidelines and never run it inside their home or garage, and to also make sure their generator is installed properly to keep it from backfeeding onto the cooperative’s distribution system.

Families who have special medical needs or elderly members should make alternate arrangements while the cooperative continues its work restoring power.

