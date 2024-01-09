A&N Electric Co-op preparing for effects of winter storm

A&N Electric Cooperative is preparing for the effects of a severe winter storm.

The winter storm is expected to bring severe weather into the local area with high winds, heavy rain and some coastal flooding. The local area is projected to see the effects of the storm as early as Tuesday afternoon.

The cooperative is anticipating power outages associated with fallen limbs and trees due to the heavy winds and rain.

Cooperative personnel will be ready to respond to weather-related outages as they arise.

The cooperative is urging members to prepare for the possibility of prolonged outages and to consider the following:

DOWNED POWER LINES

The cooperative anticipates downed power lines due to the nature of this storm. Co-op members are urged to maintain a safe distance from any downed lines and to report the issue to the cooperative or 911 immediately. Vehicles should not attempt to drive over fallen power lines across roadways. Instead, maintain a safe distance, report the issue and wait for a qualified electric line crew to remove the hazard.

SERIOUS MEDICAL NEEDS

Families who have special medical needs or elderly members should make plans for alternate arrangements in the event of extended outages.

USING A GENERATOR

For co-op members who use a generator, never run it inside your home or garage. Some produce carbon monoxide fumes, which can be deadly. Make sure your generator is installed properly so it does not backfeed into the cooperative’s distribution system. This can be extremely dangerous for linemen making repairs.

REPORTING OUTAGES

Co-op members can report an outage by using the cooperative’s SmartHub app or by calling 757-787-9750. Live outage information can be found on our website www.anec.com. Our outage map is also available on mobile devices. While the cooperative will post regular outage updates to social media, please do not report outages through social media. Instead, co-op members are urged to report outages by phone or through the SmartHub app.