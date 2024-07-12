Ames to serve 20 Years for Murder of Painter Man

Pictured: Just after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and other related charges and while being taken back to Accomack Jail, Jordan Eric Ames is confronted by the mother and aunt of his victim and tells them he didn’t do it. Linda Cicoira photo.

By Linda Cicoira

Just after pleading guilty in Accomack Circuit Court to first-degree murder, robbery, and firearm offenses and telling the judge he committed the crimes, a 20-year-old man claimed, “I didn’t do it” when confronted by the victim’s mother and aunt as he was escorted across the street to the county jail.

Twenty-year-old Jordan Eric Ames, was 17 years old when 23-year-old Nicholas Kyle Joseph, of Painter, was gunned down in his car on Johnson Street in Onancock in October of 2021. Ames lived around the corner with his family on Hill Street when Joseph was killed.

After hearing evidence presented by Accomack Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan, Judge Lynwood W. Lewis Jr. accepted a plea agreement that set a cap of 20 years of active time in prison as the punishment for Ames. Charges of conspiracy and second-degree murder were dropped. A presentence report was ordered and sentencing was set for Nov. 7.

Judge Lewis disclosed that the agreement also called for Ames to give up his 4th Amendment rights regarding search and seizure for five years. That time starts upon his release. Lewis said there was no agreement for probation or good behavior terms.

Joseph’s mother later said she disapproved of the agreement. After Ames entered the pleas, she shouted “Why?” in a quest for an explanation. When the hearing was over and the mother was on her way out of the courtroom, she shouted, “I hope [he] doesn’t make it … to jail.” Outside the building, she and her sister further told Ames what they thought of him as he was taken to the county jail.

Ames told the women he had to take the plea. Without the deal, Ames could have gotten up to life plus 28 years in prison.

He will continue to be held in Juvenile Detention in Norfolk until sentencing. His lawyer, Kenneth Singleton, said he is a trustee there.

Morgan summarized the case. He said a neighboring doorbell video identified Ames as a potential suspect. DNA evidence and guns were confiscated from the defendant’s home and gunpower residue was on his hands. In addition, the victim’s cell phone showed recent communication with Joseph. Photos on Snapchat showed pictures of Ames and codefendants posing with the weapons.

During a previous hearing, it was stated that Joseph was shot at least five times in the head, extremities, and chest while stopped in the middle of the street at about 3 p.m. The road is near the old carnival grounds. After being struck by gunfire, the victim’s car continued to move down the road and hit a pole at a nearby intersection. Police found it with the doors open. Joseph died at a hospital the next day.

The victim was alleged in court records to be a drug dealer. Large quantities of bagged marijuana, three guns, and spent casings, were found inside the car. Joseph’s cell phone was found during the autopsy.

A bag of marijuana was also found in Ames’ bedroom.