Allegedly abducted Bloxom girl found

An AMBER Alert has been canceled after a 17 year old Bloxom girl was found.

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Bloxom Town Police Department, for a child abduction that occurred on December 6th, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.

Abducted was Yuli Sanun Godines, 17 years old, hispanic female, brown hair, black eyes, 5’ 4” height, 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red jacket and purple sweat pants.

She was believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at her cousin’s house located on Shoremain Drive, Bloxom.

Godines has been found according to WAVY.com.