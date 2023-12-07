Allegedly abducted Bloxom girl found

December 7, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
Yuli Sanun Godines

An AMBER Alert has been canceled after a 17 year old Bloxom girl was found.

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Bloxom Town Police Department, for a child abduction that occurred on December 6th, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.

Abducted was Yuli Sanun Godines, 17 years old, hispanic female, brown hair, black eyes, 5’ 4” height, 160 pounds.  She was last seen wearing a red jacket and purple sweat pants.

 She was believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at her cousin’s house located on Shoremain Drive, Bloxom.

Godines has been found according to WAVY.com.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

December 7, 2023, 6:38 am
Scattered clouds
NW
Scattered clouds
36°F
4 mph
Apparent: 33°F
Pressure: 1022 mb
Humidity: 64%
Winds: 4 mph NW
Windgusts: 27 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:04 am
Sunset: 4:44 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber