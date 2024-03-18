Alleged child predator seeks bond again

By Linda Cicoira

An Onley man, who is accused of buying a pornographic video from a 13-year-old girl and other offenses, tried for a fifth time to get bond Thursday and was denied the request.

Thirty-four-year-old Justin Travis Sokaitis, of West Main Street, is being held in the Accomack Jail awaiting an April 25 trial for alleged counts of possession of child pornography, computer solicitation for sex, soliciting a child to perform in pornography, and indecent liberties with a child.

Sokaitis asked Circuit Court Judge Stephen Mahan to grant him a bond that would allow him to go back to his mother’s home, get dental work, and see a therapist.

The defense lawyer said arrangements could be made for the defendant to have no access to the internet or electronics while at his mother’s home or use accountability software. The attorney said Sokaitis needed to have a tooth extracted and that it had been about 10 weeks since he had seen a mental health counselor for his depression and bipolar disorder.

Commonwealth’s Attorney William Fox was opposed to the bond. He argued that the circuit court had already denied bond, as had a magistrate and a lower court judge.

Fox said illegal images were found on the man’s computer dating back to 2007. “This was not the first time.” The prosecutor added, “These health issues haven’t been a problem for the jail … Pretrial Services is not comfortable with the computer program.” And Fox said there was a public safety issue.

Judge Stephen Mahan denied the request. He did not find “a substantial change in circumstances. Conditions of incarceration can all be addressed in a different fashion or form … Going back to the same environment where he allegedly committed offenses does not seem to be a situation that would protect the overall community.”