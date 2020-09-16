There seems to be a rumor going around that the polling places are not going to be open on November 3rd. Nothing could be further from the truth, each of the seventeen polling location in Accomack County will be open on November 3, 2020 from 6:00am – 7:00pm at all of our normal polling locations. So rest assured, if you are a registered voter in Accomack County your regular polling place will be open. If you are not sure just where your polling place is located call the office of Voter Registration and Election at 757-787-2935 or 757-824-0525 or go to the Department of Elections web site in Richmond use the citizen portal to find your polling place, that website is www.elections.virginis.gov.

If by some chance you are not a registered voter in Accomack County and wish to register or need to make any changes to your voting information, October 13, 2020 is the final day to do that in Virginia.

Early Voting begins on September 18th and runs thru October 31st, you will have the opportunity to Early Vote at the Office of Voter Registration & Elections every day for 45 days prior to the November 3rd election. Our address is 24387 Joynes Neck Rd. Accomac. Two of the 45 days are Saturdays, October 24th and October 31st the last day, hours on those Saturdays are the same as during the week.

For questions in Accomack County, call (757) 787-2935. If you have questions for Northampton County, call (757)678-0480.

