All Northampton Schools fully accredited; High School earns distinguished rating again

October 13, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
Northampton County Public Schools

All Northampton County Public Schools have earned Fully Accredited status for the 2026-27 school year, with Northampton High School receiving a Distinguished performance rating for the second consecutive year, according to an announcement from the division.

The high school scored 99.02 points under Virginia’s school performance framework. Distinguished, the framework’s highest category, applies to scores above 90 points.

Kiptopeke Elementary School earned a Meets Expectations rating with 84.36 points, improving its designation from the previous year and exiting federal identification status.

Occohannock Elementary School improved its overall performance score to 82.24 points, while Northampton Middle School scored 79.67 points. Both received final ratings of Approaching Expectations because performance within the Students with Disabilities subgroup fell short of required benchmarks.

The division said those subgroup results triggered adjustments to the schools’ final performance ratings under the accountability framework. Both schools remain Fully Accredited.

According to NCPS, higher benchmarks for targeted support contributed to an increase in the number of schools identified statewide, from 343 in 2025 to 609 in 2026. The division said most identifications involved performance gaps among students with disabilities.

Superintendent Dr. Lisa Martin said the results reflect progress while identifying areas that need additional support.

“We are proud that all of our schools are Fully Accredited and that Northampton High School achieved Distinguished status for the second consecutive year,” Martin said.

NCPS said it will implement targeted strategies to improve subgroup performance and continue working with teachers and families to support students across the division.

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