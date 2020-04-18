To protect the health and well-being of 4-H campers and the general public, in-person Virginia 4-H summer camps, both residential and day, are canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone that has made a deposit or payment will receive a full refund. Campers and their families will be notified as we finalize the process.

The decision was made in alignment with Virginia Tech’s announcement that all summer classes must be conducted online instead of in person to help flatten the curve.

“This collaborative decision was not easy to make, but we feel as though it is the right one to help reduce the rate of COVID-19 infection in the state and for the safety of the campers, their families, and the dedicated individuals involved with the summer camps,” said Jeremy Johnson, state leader of Virginia 4-H. “4-H camping is often seen as the fabric of our positive youth development program. We look forward to finding new ways to create connection, learning and to embody the 4-H camp spirit this season.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Accomack County 4-H has found new and engaging ways to educate youth through online activities. We currently are offering several virtual fun DIY at home activities, trips/tours and camping opportunities!!! We will be adding and updating the activities weekly. For access, please visit our website: https://accomack.ext.vt.edu or visit our Accomack County Cooperative Extension Facebook page and hit the “like” button.

