Aguilar family asks for public’s help in locating missing watch

Pictured: The Aguilar family, Allyssa, Jenny, Ian and Augusto.

The family involved in a terrible accident on Route 13 on Tuesday, November 21 is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing watch.

According to a Facebook post, the Rolex was was being worn by the driver, Augusto Santos Aguilar, who died in the accident. Aguilar’s wife, Jenny, writes in the post “my husband was wearing his Rolex watch which was promised to be passed on to Ian. I know it is just a watch but it will serve as a momento from his dad!”

The family, including a 17 year old daughter, was en route from Florida to the Naval Academy in Maryland to visit their son Ian when authorities say Aguilar crossed over into the southbound lane and struck the 2021 Freightliner head-on for unknown reasons.

According to State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya, “The victim was transported to Riverside. The investigating Trooper took pictures of the male driver after he was pronounced deceased. He is not wearing the watch. He was wearing a gold bracelet and still in his jacket. The Trooper did not observe a watch.”

Anaya continued that the vehicle was in such bad shape, troopers were unable to look inside. VDOT and the wrecker used sweeper tractors to clean the scene.

If anyone does have information about the missing watch, please contact the Virginia State Police.

A Go Fund Me for the family has raised nearly $75,000.