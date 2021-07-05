Farmers and landowners may receive financial assistance for planting a winter cover crop under the Virginia Agricultural Best Management Practice (BMP) Cost-share Program administered by the Eastern Shore Soil and Water Conservation District (Eastern Shore SWCD).

Cost-share offered is an incentive to offset a portion of the establishment costs. Sign-up will be taken starting July 14th and will end on August 18th for the first round of ranking of BMPs. This year, producers have the option to sign up for cost share programs online through the District’s website at www.esswcd.org where all BMP program information and sign up forms are available. As always, sign up can also be taken in-person by contacting District staff, Carmie Savage, District Manager, 757-302-4431 (carmie.savage@esswcd.org) or Bill Savage, Conservation Specialist, 757-302-4437(bill.savage@esswcd.org) to schedule an appointment.

The Eastern Shore SWCD strongly supports the planting of cover crops as one of the leading BMPs to help reduce the leaching of nutrients into groundwater and in helping to meet Chesapeake Bay WIP goals. Several different programs for fall cover crops are offered including small grain cover crops, harvestable cover crops, legume cover, as well as a cover crop for specialty crops and vegetables. Planting dates and cost-share rates vary by practice. Current Nutrient Management Plans, written by a certified VA Nutrient Management Planner, are required prior to receiving cost-share for any approved BMP and cost-share is available for the writing of nutrient management plans.

New for FY22: New funding caps of $150,000 per participant and extended planting dates for small grain cover crop and harvestable cover crop. Also, there is an opportunity to participate in a pilot program (for Bay side acres only) that bundles several components of popular cost-share practices into one contract to cover the whole farm. The pilot program requires the development of a Resource Management Plan (RMP). Cost Share is available for the development of a RMP.

As set forth by the VA Code 58.1-339.3 and 58.1-439.5, VA law currently provides a tax credit for implementation of certain BMP practices. For those practices that are unfunded yet still planted to DCR’s specifications, VA Tax Credits may be an option. If interested in VA tax credits, sign-up will be taken for those during this sign-up period as well. For more information about the BMPs mentioned above or other District programs offered go to www.esswcd.org.

