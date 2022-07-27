For the first time since 2019, the annual Chincoteague Pony Swim is set to go this morning.

The ponies are expected to make the swim from Assateague Island between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

WESR’s Big Al Hamilton will be there to cover the swim live with reports beginning at 8:10.

If you are headed to Chincoteague, it is advised that you take the trolly rather than trying to park at Veterans Memorial Park. The shuttle is free and started running at 5:00 a.m. from the Chincoteague Center.

Stay tuned to WESR for updates throughout the morning.

