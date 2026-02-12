Advocacy group formed to defeat Virginia General Assembly’s attempt to eliminate voter approved redistricting commission

A new Virginia-based advocacy group has formed in response to efforts in the General Assembly to alter the Commonwealth’s voter-approved redistricting system, warning that the changes would return map-drawing power to lawmakers and undermine public trust in elections.

The organization, Virginians for Fair Maps, announced this week that it is mobilizing opposition to what it describes as a gerrymandering effort by the Virginia General Assembly. The group says lawmakers are seeking to dismantle the independent, bipartisan redistricting commission approved by Virginia’s voters in 2020.

That constitutional amendment passed with more than 66 percent of the vote statewide and removed sole map-drawing authority from elected officials, establishing a commission made up of legislators and citizen members to draw congressional and legislative districts. Supporters of the reform, which was a Democrat lead initiative, said it was designed to ensure fairness, transparency, and public accountability in the redistricting process.

Virginians for Fair Maps has launched a public petition and a statewide media campaign urging lawmakers to oppose any attempt to repeal or weaken the commission. The group argues that doing so would reverse years of bipartisan reform and reopen the door to what it calls “rigged maps” and closed-door political deals.

“This is an unprecedented partisan power grab that threatens the foundation of our democracy in Virginia,” the organization said in a statement. “Virginians voted clearly and overwhelmingly to take politicians out of the process.”

The group also released a new advertisement highlighting the 2020 vote and criticizing current redistricting efforts. The ad references statements made during the reform push by leaders from both parties, including Senate President pro tempore Louise Lucas, who previously voiced support for a nonpartisan commission.

“In defiance of a judicial order, Democrats are continuing their illegal and unconstitutional efforts to redistrict Virginia,” said Mike Young, president of Virginians for Fair Maps. “Virginians supported taking politicians out of the process, not letting politicians illegally assign them new districts.”

According to the organization, eliminating the commission would erode confidence in elections, concentrate power among party insiders, and strip voters of meaningful choice. The group is encouraging residents to sign its petition and share its messaging to raise awareness of the issue.

Aimed at preventing Republican Congressional gains by re-drawing maps in red states, the newest Congressional maps proposed by Virginia Democrats would all but ensure 10 out of Virginia’s 11 Congressional seats are won by Democrats. The map splits deep blue Prince William County into 5 election districts.

“Donald Trump started it, Virginia is going to finish it,” House Speaker Rep. Don Scott (D – Portsmouth) said.

“Our maps are ready. Virginia is ready. We said 10-1 and we meant it,” added Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D – Portsmouth).

Virginia’s voters will decide the fate of the proposal in a special referendum on April 21.