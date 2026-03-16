ACSO warns Parksley residents about scammers posing at health department officials

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents in the Parksley area about individuals reportedly posing as health department employees and going door to door in recent days.

According to the sheriff’s office, reports have come in from the Hernandez Drive and Mirina Road area of two women claiming they are conducting septic inspections. The individuals have reportedly been asking to enter homes and questioning residents about how many people live in the residence and when occupants are typically home.

Authorities said the Virginia Department of Health has confirmed the individuals are not affiliated with the agency.

The two women are reportedly traveling in a silver Toyota Corolla with Pennsylvania license plates.

The sheriff’s office is urging residents to take precautions and not allow unknown individuals into their homes. Officials advise residents to always request identification from anyone claiming to represent a government agency and to contact the agency directly if there is any doubt about the legitimacy of the visit.

Residents who encounter the individuals or observe suspicious activity are asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone who feels unsafe should call 911.

Authorities are also asking residents to share the warning with neighbors in the Parksley area to help prevent potential scams.