The Accomack County School Board will conduct its monthly meeting tonight at 6:30 at Metompkin Elementary School. The School Administration will advise the Board concerning the plan they have developed for reopening the Accomack County School System in the Fall. The plan will have to be approved by the School Board and then presented to the State Department of Education for their approval as well. The state will have the final say on whether or not the plan can be implemented.

The plan contains three phases:

Phase I: Special Education programs and child care for working families

.Phase II: Includes Phase I and preschool-third grade students, English learners, and summer camps in school buildings.

Phase III: All students may receive in-person instruction as can be accommodated with strict social distancing measures in place.

Before entering Phase II or III, all schools must submit plans to VDOE outlining compliance with VDH and CDC mitigation strategies. Public school divisions are required to submit a plan for providing new instruction to ALL students during the 2020-2021 academic year.

WESR will carry the presentation of the plan live at approximately 7:00 p.m. tonight so tune to 103.3. We will join the meeting live at. 6:45 p.m.

.