Accomack County Public Schools offer a number of Career and Technical Education classes through the T.H. Badger Technical Program. As a member of the Badger Technical School, students have the opportunity to earn certifications in Automotive Technology, Building Trades, Computer Systems Technology, Cosmetology, HVAC, Nursing, and Welding, as well as participate in SkillsUSA.

Students entering the 11th grade next school year (2021-2022), and who are interested in T.H. Badger Technical programs are encouraged to visit their school website, complete the attached application, and return it to their school’s guidance department. Applications are also available at all ACPS high schools.

Applications need to be submitted by March 25, 2021. If students or families have any questions, they are encouraged to contact their child’s individual school.

