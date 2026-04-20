ACPS conducts exercises with Sheriff’s Department

Accomack County Public Schools conducted coordinated drug searches at several campuses Friday morning as part of an ongoing effort to maintain a safe learning environment.

According to a statement posted on the school system’s social media page, Accomack County Public Schools partnered with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office to carry out the searches using trained K-9 units.

The searches took place at Arcadia Middle School, Nandua High School, and Chincoteague Combined School. School officials said the effort is part of a continued commitment to keeping schools safe and supportive for both students and staff.

At Arcadia Middle School, students were also given an opportunity to observe and learn about how the K-9 units are trained and used in maintaining school safety. Officials described the demonstration as both educational and reinforcing the importance of a secure school environment.

School leaders expressed appreciation for their partnership with local law enforcement, noting that the collaboration plays a key role in promoting a safe and positive atmosphere across the division.