ACPS conducts exercises with Sheriff’s Department

April 20, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
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Accomack County Public Schools conducted coordinated drug searches at several campuses Friday morning as part of an ongoing effort to maintain a safe learning environment.

According to a statement posted on the school system’s social media page, Accomack County Public Schools partnered with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office to carry out the searches using trained K-9 units.

The searches took place at Arcadia Middle School, Nandua High School, and Chincoteague Combined School. School officials said the effort is part of a continued commitment to keeping schools safe and supportive for both students and staff.

At Arcadia Middle School, students were also given an opportunity to observe and learn about how the K-9 units are trained and used in maintaining school safety. Officials described the demonstration as both educational and reinforcing the importance of a secure school environment.

School leaders expressed appreciation for their partnership with local law enforcement, noting that the collaboration plays a key role in promoting a safe and positive atmosphere across the division.

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April 20, 2026, 5:11 am
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