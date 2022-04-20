Accomack County Public Schools will conduct registration for Pre-K and Kindergarten Programs today. Registration will be held at all Elementary Schools from 9:00 am-2:00 pm and 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm by appointment.
Call the school in your attendance zone to schedule an appointment to register.
- Chincoteague Elementary School – (757) 336-5545
- Kegotank Elementary School – (757) 824-4756
- Metompkin Elementary School – (757) 665-1299
- Accawmacke Elementary School – (757) 787-8013
- Pungoteague Elementary School – (757) 787-4032
.
.