ACPS announces Teachers of the Year

Tiffani Ford from Metompkin Elementary School Mary Matthews from Kegotank Elementary School Kara Jeffries from Chincotaegue Combined School Ashley Powers from Chincoteague Elementary School Lauren Garbacz from Arcadia High School Shannon Sturgis from Pungoteague Elementary School James Lawrence from Nandua High School Lee Cline with Accawmacke Elementary School Kelly Tucker from Arcadia Middle School Betty Harmon from Nandua Middle School

Accomack County Public Schools has announced the Teacher of the Year representatives for each school in the division, recognizing educators for excellence in instruction, dedication to student success, and service to their school communities.

Division officials said the selected teachers were chosen by their respective schools for their leadership in the classroom, their ability to inspire students, and the positive impact they make through education each day.

The division-wide ACPS Teacher of the Year will be announced during the School Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at Metompkin Elementary School. The selected educator will go on to represent Accomack County Public Schools in Virginia’s statewide Teacher of the Year program.

The 2026 school-level Teachers of the Year are:

Accawmacke Elementary School — Lee Cline, 5th Grade

— Lee Cline, 5th Grade Arcadia High School — Lauren Garbacz, ESL

— Lauren Garbacz, ESL Arcadia Middle School — Kelly Tucker, 6th Grade Math

— Kelly Tucker, 6th Grade Math Chincoteague Combined School — Kara Jeffries, Biology, Human Anatomy/Physiology, and Marine Ecology

— Kara Jeffries, Biology, Human Anatomy/Physiology, and Marine Ecology Chincoteague Elementary School — Ashley Powers, Pre-Kindergarten VPI

— Ashley Powers, Pre-Kindergarten VPI Kegotank Elementary School — Mary Matthews, Pre-Kindergarten VPI

— Mary Matthews, Pre-Kindergarten VPI Metompkin Elementary School — Tiffani Ford, Title I Specialist

— Tiffani Ford, Title I Specialist Nandua High School — James Lawrence, Career and Technical Education

— James Lawrence, Career and Technical Education Nandua Middle School — Betty Harmon, 6th Grade Math

— Betty Harmon, 6th Grade Math Pungoteague Elementary School — Shannon Sturgis, Kindergarten

— Shannon Sturgis, Kindergarten Tangier Combined School — Christine Parks, Pre-Kindergarten and 3rd Grade

ACPS officials congratulated all of the honorees and thanked them for the professionalism, care, and dedication they bring to their students and schools each day.