Accomack County Public Schools is pleased to announce the availability of public internet access in several areas where internet is not reliable or accessible in the county. This service is provided free of charge to Accomack County Public Schools students who reside in the locations below:

Triangle Mobile Home Park in Mappsville

Dreamland 2 Mobile Home Park in Parksley

McComas Mobile Home Park in Greenbush

Rolling Acres Development in Parksley

Seaside Mobile Home Park in Parksley

Johnson Trailer Park in Nelsonia

This service allows access to online instructional learning programs and tools for both hybrid and virtually enrolled students living in these areas.

