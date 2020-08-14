The Accomack County Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a “DESIGN A MASK 4KIDS CONTEST”. and is requesting your assistance in getting the word out and your financial support. The “DESIGN A MASK 4 KIDS CONTEST” is open to all youth of the Eastern Shore ages 18 and under. This contest kicks off on August 14th and concludes 5:00 pm on August 31st.

Youth are asked to design a mask or masks displaying a positive picture or wording. The winning design will be selected by a team of judges, professionally printed and distributed to youth of the Eastern Shore. It would be wonderful if we were able to distribute (with your help) 5,000 youth mask. This is quite an expensive project but I am convinced that with your assistance we can make it happen. All financial contributions will be acknowledged and upon your request we will provide our Tax ID information. Please confirm your participation by August 21, 2020.

All checks should be made payable to Accomack County Parks and Recreation PO Box 134 Accomac, Virginia 23301.

Contact us at the Parks and Recreation office 757-787-3900, or Wayne Burton, ACPR Manager (710-1947 cell) wburton@co.accomack.va.us or Barbara Boggs, Special Events Coordinator (710-9301 cell) bboggs@co.accomack.va.us , should you have additional questions or concerns.

